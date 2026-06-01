Odell Beckham has signed with a new team

Odell Beckham is going back to where everything started.

Beckham is signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants , the team confirmed Monday. He will get the chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp.

OBJ is back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YkCZCHvhlv — New York Giants (@Giants) June 1, 2026

The wide receiver also confirmed the news himself in an Instagram post.

Beckham was part of a group of wide receivers to essentially try out for the Giants on Monday. Initially, it looked like the team was heading in a different direction, but they are ultimately taking on multiple options and Beckham will be one of them.

While Beckham is not the same player he once was, a return to the Giants will be very sentimental. He had his best years there and established himself as a franchise icon from 2014 to 2018. His best year came in 2016, when he caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards.

Beckham last played for the Miami Dolphins in 2024. He took the field for nine games, tallying just nine catches for 55 yards during that span. He was suspended for six games last season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, which prevented any team from taking a flier on him throughout the 2025 campaign.