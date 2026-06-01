Giants appear to pass on signing Odell Beckham

The New York Giants appear to have made the decision to pass on signing wide receiver Odell Beckham, at least for the time being.

The Giants are signing veteran wide receiver Braxton Berrios , ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed. That comes after Berrios was part of a group of receivers to take part in what was essentially an open tryout for the team on Monday.

Giants are signing veteran WR Braxton Berrios to a one-year deal, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. pic.twitter.com/9EuPfVFiSf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

Beckham was also a part of that tryout, but the Giants evidently did not like what they saw from him enough to prioritize signing him. It would certainly seem that the chances of him returning to the team are highly unlikely unless something changes.

Beckham and the Giants had at least some mutual interest, considering the team brought him in for a physical earlier in the offseason and openly admitted having been in contact with him. As appealing as the idea of him returning to his original team was, he also has not played since 2024 and has battled injuries for the better part of the last four years.

Berrios spent last season with the Houston Texans . The 30-year-old played in just four games and caught six passes for 37 yards.