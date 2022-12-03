Teams have 1 major doubt about Odell Beckham?

Much has been made of Odell Beckham Jr. and his potential destination this season, but it may well be that whoever he signs with does not get much use out of him in 2022.

There is “considerable doubt” around the NFL regarding Beckham’s health, one anonymous NFC executive told Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports. Beckham is coming off his second torn ACL in 16 months, and there are apparently questions about how much he would even be able to contribute this season once he signs with a team.

This is a very logical fear for any team, especially considering the nature of Beckham’s injuries. Combine that with likely needing to learn a new offense and integrate himself into a unit he has not played with before and it is entirely realistic that Beckham simply will not factor much in 2022.

Beckham is said to be in the market for a multi-year contract worth as much as $20 million annually. He still has plenty of interested teams, but those teams may be signing him more for next season than for this one.