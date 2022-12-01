 Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency visit schedule revealed

November 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Odell Beckham on the field for warmups

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency visit schedule has been revealed.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Beckham is set to visit with three teams. On Thursday, he is scheduled to meet with the New York Giants. On Friday, Odell has a visit scheduled with the Buffalo Bills. And on Monday, Beckham is set to visit with the Dallas Cowboys.

Beckham has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams. He was waiting to see how the season progressed before choosing his new team.

All three teams he is considering are top contenders. Both the Cowboys and Bills are 8-3 while the Giants are 7-4.

Beckham is hoping to go two-for-two with joining teams midseason that win the Super Bowl. The 30-year-old had 27 catches for 305 yards and 5 touchdowns in 8 games with the Rams.

The airplane incident Beckham was involved in over the weekend apparently is not having an impact on the interest teams have in him.

