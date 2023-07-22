 Skip to main content
Odell Beckham sends clear message to injury doubters

July 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Odell Beckham Jr with his mouth open

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former player Odell Beckham, Jr. in attendance before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham has not played in an NFL game in roughly a year and a half, and plenty are skeptical that he will be able to return to his previous levels after signing with the Baltimore Ravens. The veteran wide receiver certainly is not dwelling on that, though.

Beckham is well aware that there is little precedent for high-end performances from wide receivers who miss an entire season. He dismissed that, however, saying that he is enormously confident in his ability to return and contribute.

“The doubts are for whoever has them to have them, but it’s not what enters my mind and my body,” Beckham said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I know what I can do.”

Beckham last played in Super Bowl LVI in February 2022. He suffered a devastating knee injury during the first half and has not taken the field since.

When healthy, Beckham is a 1,000-yard receiver. Few doubt that. However, that is a mark he has not hit since 2019, his first season with the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens are making a pretty big financial bet that he will be able to do it again, as he signed a one-year, $18 million deal during the offseason.

