Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to deal with AFC team

April 9, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Odell Beckham on the field for warmups

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. has made his long-awaited free agency decision.

Beckham announced on Sunday that he has signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Network reports that the deal is worth up to $18 million for one season.

Beckham was scheduled to visit on Sunday with the New York Jets, who were viewed by many as the favorite to sign him. The star wide receiver was reportedly one of the players on Aaron Rodgers’ wish list. The Jets have added Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman to a group that already includes Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis, so perhaps OBJ felt they had too many options.

Many will assume that Beckham’s decision to sign with the Ravens is a strong indicator that he has reason to believe Jackson is remaining with the team. It seems unlikely that Beckham would have wanted to join a team with an uncertain quarterback situation, especially if he had the option of catching passes from Aaron Rodgers.

Beckham, 30, sat out all of 2022 after he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl the year before. He had 44 catches for 537 yards and 5 touchdowns in 14 games two seasons ago.

