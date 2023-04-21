 Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr. accused of assaulting woman

April 21, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Odell Beckham on the field for warmups

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. is being investigated after a woman accused him of assaulting her, but the star wide receiver has vehemently denied the allegation.

Law enforcement officials in Los Angeles told TMZ on Friday that Beckham has been named a suspect in an assault investigation after a woman claimed OBJ put his hands around her neck at L.A. hotspot Delilah last month.

The woman told police that Beckham went up to her and grabbed her by the throat with light pressure during an altercation. A rep for Beckham told TMZ that the receiver has not been contacted by law enforcement and did not do anything wrong.

Witnesses said both Beckham and the woman remained at Delilah throughout the night without further incident. John Terzian, the owner of the restaurant, said he was contacted by police and is confident the allegation against Beckham is “false.”

“We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos, the claim is false,” Terzian told TMZ. “There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred.”

Beckham signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens last week. The NFL will likely look into the assault allegation.

Delilah, a popular hangout for athletes and celebrities, is the same place where former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest was recently involved in a violent physical altercation.

