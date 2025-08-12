Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. addresses fake retirement rumor

Odell Becham Jr with a backwards hat
Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) walks in the bench area during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. had to do some clarifying after a fake retirement rumor that even he seemingly fell for.

A fake account claiming to be ESPN insider Adam Schefter posted on X Tuesday that Beckham has decided to retire from the NFL. Beckham himself quickly denied the claim, but seemed to believe he was communicating with the actual Schefter, not an impostor.

Enough people took note of the original post that, jokingly or not, Beckham received enough retirement messages that he had to ask people to stop.

Beckham spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, but was essentially a non-factor as he made just nine catches. He has made it clear that he intends to play again in 2025, and suggested he might return to one of his former teams if the opportunity arose.

Injuries have largely robbed Beckham of most of his physical talent. The 32-year-old still sees himself as a contributor, but might have to wait until the regular season before anyone gives him a look for 2025.

