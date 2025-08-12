Odell Beckham Jr. addresses fake retirement rumor

Odell Beckham Jr. had to do some clarifying after a fake retirement rumor that even he seemingly fell for.

A fake account claiming to be ESPN insider Adam Schefter posted on X Tuesday that Beckham has decided to retire from the NFL. Beckham himself quickly denied the claim, but seemed to believe he was communicating with the actual Schefter, not an impostor.

LOL WTF… when was that announced and by who? That’s funny , appreciate the concerns but this Shxt ain’t over yet — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) August 12, 2025

Enough people took note of the original post that, jokingly or not, Beckham received enough retirement messages that he had to ask people to stop.

No seriously. Plz stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement b4 u piss me off 😭😭😭. That will get no response. I promise u the day I’m done I will let u kno. Again if u text me happy retirement im just gon have to block u😭😭. Thanks — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) August 12, 2025

Beckham spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, but was essentially a non-factor as he made just nine catches. He has made it clear that he intends to play again in 2025, and suggested he might return to one of his former teams if the opportunity arose.

Injuries have largely robbed Beckham of most of his physical talent. The 32-year-old still sees himself as a contributor, but might have to wait until the regular season before anyone gives him a look for 2025.