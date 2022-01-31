Odell Beckham Jr cashing in on big bonuses during Rams’ playoff run

The Los Angeles Rams have made the Super Bowl, and Odell Beckham Jr. is coming out smelling like roses.

Beckham forced his way out of Cleveland this season and then got picked up by the Rams in November. He had just 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns in six games with the Browns.

But his time with the Rams has been a different story.

Beckham had 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular season games with the Rams. Then he had his biggest game yet with nine catches for 113 yards in the NFC Championship Game.

Thanks to his team reaching the Super Bowl, Beckham cashed a $750,000 bonus.

Odell Beckham, Jr. is not only heading to the Super Bowl with the Rams, he earned a $750K incentive for their win today. He’s collected $2M in playoff win incentives this month, with a chance for another $1M with a Super Bowl win. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 31, 2022

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Beckham has already cashed in on $2 million in incentives this postseason. He can earn $1 million more with a Super Bowl win. The reason Beckham’s salary is so incentive-heavy is because he signed with the Rams for just $1.25 million guaranteed after clearing waivers.

Beckham may have looked like a jerk for forcing his way out of Cleveland. But that situation was a bad fit for him, and he has found a much better situation for himself — for now.

Photo: Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports