Odell Beckham Jr, girlfriend Lauren Wood make big announcement

Odell Beckham Jr. has had some major changes in his life recently, but the biggest one is coming in the near feature.

Beckham’s longtime girlfriend, fitness trainer and Instagram model Lauren Wood, shared some photos on Sunday that revealed she is pregnant. The Los Angeles Rams star was among those who commented on the photos of him and Wood, writing, “Can’t wait baby!” You can see the photos below:

This has obviously been a big year for Beckham. Not only has he joined a Super Bowl contender, he is also expecting his first child.

Wood and Beckham have been together for quite some time. If you remember, Wood had a funny reaction to a wild internet rumor about OBJ last year. We wish them all the best.