Odell Beckham Jr. has 1 big complaint about Sterling Shepard injury

Odell Beckham Jr. had a big complaint after watching Sterling Shepard go down with a non-contact knee injury on Monday night.

Shepard on Monday suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. The knee injury comes less than a year after Shepard suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon in his left leg.

Beckham, who teamed with Shepard on the New York Giants from 2016-2018, was upset after seeing his former teammate go down.

Beckham blamed the injuries on the playing surface at MetLife Stadium.

Just get rid of it all the fkngether bro. Billions made off this game I can’t understand why we can’t play on grass. That shxt is rough. Prayers up for my brother. Shxt just hurt my heart 🤕 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 27, 2022

“Just get rid of it all the fkngether (sic) bro,” Beckham wrote. “Billions made off this game I can’t understand why we can’t play on grass. That shxt (sic) is rough. Prayers up for my brother. Shxt (sic) just hurt my heart.”

MetLife Stadium uses FieldTurf, which is a brand of artificial turf. There have long been questions and suspicion that injuries occur more commonly on artificial turf rather than real grass.

Beckham suffered an ankle injury in 2017 with the Giants and quad injury the following season. He suffered a torn ACL in 2020 with the Browns. He is currently recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl with the Rams.

Beckham knows everything Shepard has been going through and all about the surgery and rehab he has ahead. He feels badly for a reason.