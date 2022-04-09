Report: Odell Beckham Jr. receiving interest from multiple teams

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was headed into a potentially lucrative free agency period prior to tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI. But even despite that, the Los Angeles Rams were public about their desire to re-sign him.

That was good news for Beckham, who tore the same ACL in 2020.

As it turns out however, teams are not exactly shying away from OBJ despite the second ACL tear. In fact, multiple teams have reportedly joined the Rams in their interest in Beckham.

Rams free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is recovering well from his ACL injury, per source. He isn't expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, but there are multiple teams interested in him. A return to the Rams is also a possibility. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) April 8, 2022

Beckham, as Dragon notes, is progressing well in his rehab but won’t be ready in time to start the 2022 regular season. He’s likely to begin the year on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which would mean missing at least six weeks before returning. That will drive Beckham’s price down a bit, but clearly isn’t hindering interest.

In 96 career games, Beckham has hauled in 531 receptions for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns. However, he’s only ever appeared in a full slate of regular season games twice (2016, 2019) and that’s the primary concern that comes along with him.

Photo: Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports