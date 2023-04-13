Odell Beckham reveals what he was told about Lamar Jackson’s future

Many have assumed that Odell Beckham Jr. would not have signed with the Baltimore Ravens if he were unsure about Lamar Jackson’s future, but the star wide receiver insists he has no inside information.

The Ravens officially introduced Beckham as a member of the team on Thursday. The veteran said he is “excited” about the possibility of playing with Jackson but claimed he was given no assurances that the former MVP will be Baltimore’s starting quarterback next season.

“Didn’t get any assurances for anything, you know life’s uncertain,” Beckham told reporters, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I think that we don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, or the next day. We only know what’s happened in the past.

“My thoughts would be that he would be here. I know that these two (Ravens GM Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh) want him to be here, and at the end of the day, that’s going to be up to them.”

DeCosta, who was sitting alongside Beckham, told the media that the Ravens “love Lamar” and are still hoping to work out a long-term contract with him.

All signs point to Jackson remaining with the Ravens. Beckham almost certainly knows more about the situation than he is letting on. One report even claimed Jackson played a big role in recruiting OBJ to Baltimore.

If Beckham thought there was a chance Jackson could leave the Ravens, the two probably would not have gone out partying together after Beckham signed his new deal.