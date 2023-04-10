 Skip to main content
Report: Lamar Jackson played big role in Odell Beckham signing

April 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Lamar Jackson throws a pass in warmups

Oct 6, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens’ signing of Odell Beckham Jr. is certainly a reason for excitement if you’re a Baltimore Ravens fan. What may be even more exciting, however, is Lamar Jackson’s role in making it happen.

Jackson was actively involved in recruiting Beckham to sign with the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. In addition, while Jackson did not make any guarantees, the deal is a clear sign that Jackson plans on being the Ravens’ quarterback in 2023.

“In his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr., it’s not like Lamar said ‘Alright, I’m about to do a deal, we’re good to go,'” Rapoport said on NFL Network Monday. “But there was a clear understanding that, when they talked about the quarterback that’s going to be throwing passes to Odell, it’s probably going to be Lamar.”

Jackson is in a contract standoff with the Ravens, and has even publicly revealed he has requested a trade. These are not the actions of someone who intends to see that request through, however. That was made even more clear by how Jackson responded to the signing.

While it remains unclear how the situation will be resolved, Jackson still looks highly likely to be Baltimore’s quarterback in 2023. These events have proven that.

