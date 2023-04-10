Lamar Jackson drops big hint about his future with Ravens?

The Baltimore Ravens on Sunday signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal, and Lamar Jackson seems extremely excited about the move.

Jackson, who went public with his trade request last month, may not want to leave Baltimore anymore. Not long after Beckham announced that he has joined the Ravens, the star wide receiver was spotted partying with Jackson at LIV nightclub in Miami.

Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. spotted in the club popping bottles after becoming teammates

pic.twitter.com/AKjtp5sY2e — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 10, 2023

According to TMZ, Beckham and Jackson dined at the popular Prime 112 steakhouse in Miami before they went to LIV. The big question is whether Jackson and OBJ were celebrating as friends, new teammates or both.

Jackson made no attempt to keep his approval of the Beckham signing a secret. In addition to celebrating with Beckham, he also had a notable response on social media.

Beckham’s decision to sign with the Ravens is a strong indicator that Jackson is not going anywhere. The fact that the two partied it up together is an even better sign for fans who want the former MVP to remain in Baltimore.