Odell Beckham reveals whether he got assurances from Lamar Jackson

April 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Odell Beckham Jr with his mouth open

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former player Odell Beckham, Jr. in attendance before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham’s decision to join the Baltimore Ravens certainly hints at Lamar Jackson’s return, but the wide receiver appears to have made his decision without any firm guarantees regarding the quarterback’s status.

Beckham said during his introductory press conference Thursday that he received no assurances from Jackson before signing with the Ravens. However, the wide receiver made it clear that he expects Jackson to be in the fold.

“To me, I was just excited about the possibility of that. My thoughts would be that he would be here,” Beckham said.

Jackson’s contract standoff with the Ravens continues, but the signs certainly indicate that even he sees it getting resolved one way or another. Reports indicated he was even involved in recruiting Beckham, which would not make a lot of sense for him to do if he did not ultimately plan on being with the team.

Beckham signed a one-year deal with Baltimore. It seems unlikely that he would do so if he did not firmly believe Jackson would be throwing to him, even if he did not get an ironclad assurance from the quarterback.

