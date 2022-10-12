Odell Beckham drops big hint about potentially signing with Rams

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seemed to cast some doubt on a potential return to the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham remains a free agent as he works his way back to full health from an ACL tear. The Rams have been named as a possible spot for him based on his successful stint there last season, but Beckham suggested in a tweet on Wednesday that he felt snubbed by the team’s previous efforts to bring him back.

LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me…. ANYthing! So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 12, 2022

“LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me…. ANYthing!” Beckham told a fan on Twitter. “So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home!”

Beckham makes it fairly clear that if all else is equal, he would like to be with the Rams. However, he has also made clear that he wants to be paid what he thinks he is worth. Some teams, the Rams included, may be wary of doing so after his extended spell on the sidelines.

The widespread expectation around the league appears to be that Beckham will ultimately return to the Rams. His words here may cast some doubt on that, though one good offer may be all it takes to wipe out any hard feelings.