Report: 1 team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham

As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others.

Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.

Beckham joined the Rams midseason in 2021 and caught five touchdowns in eight regular season games. He added two more in the playoffs before suffering his knee injury in the Super Bowl, which the Rams went on to win.

The Rams have started off 2-3, which may pose a problem in their efforts to acquire Beckham. However, they have familiarity on their side, which may be enough to seal the deal.