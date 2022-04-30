Odell Beckham starts Deebo Samuel to Patriots rumor

Odell Beckham Jr. decided to get in on the Deebo Samuel fun on Saturday.

Beckham tweeted a phony “breaking news” report that Samuel had been traded to the New England Patriots.

Breakinnnngg NEWSSS @19problemz to the @Patriots WTFFFFFFFFFFFF — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 30, 2022

The report was false and just Odell stirring the pot.

Deebo responded about 10 minutes later and tweeted that “bruh” was bored.

At this point bruh bored — Deebo (@19problemz) April 30, 2022

The tweet very much seemed intended for Odell.

Beckham is a free agent and recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl. Maybe he is a bit bored.

Samuel recently asked the 49ers to trade him. So far, San Francisco seems reluctant to make a deal. But there sure are fans in New England who would love to have Samuel on the roster.