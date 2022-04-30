 Skip to main content
Odell Beckham starts Deebo Samuel to Patriots rumor

April 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Odell Beckham on the field for warmups

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. decided to get in on the Deebo Samuel fun on Saturday.

Beckham tweeted a phony “breaking news” report that Samuel had been traded to the New England Patriots.

The report was false and just Odell stirring the pot.

Deebo responded about 10 minutes later and tweeted that “bruh” was bored.

The tweet very much seemed intended for Odell.

Beckham is a free agent and recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl. Maybe he is a bit bored.

Samuel recently asked the 49ers to trade him. So far, San Francisco seems reluctant to make a deal. But there sure are fans in New England who would love to have Samuel on the roster.

