Offensive lineman catches 40-yard TD on wild UFL fake punt play

The United Football League kicked off its inaugural season over the weekend, and we have already seen at least one play that you would probably never witness during NFL competition.

Sunday’s game between the D.C. Defenders and San Antonio Brahmas featured a 40-yard touchdown reception by an offensive lineman. The Brahmas called a trick play where they had big man Alex Mollette line up as an eligible receiver. Punter Brad Wing took the snap and waited patiently for Mollette to get down the field.

Mollette caught the deep pass from Wing and dragged a defender into the end zone for the touchdown.

We love a big-man TD 😍 Here's another look at that trick play by the @XFLBrahmas ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Idt76TJiz2 — UFL (@XFL2023) March 31, 2024

There have been plenty of fat guy touchdowns in the NFL over the years, but we can’t remember a time where an offensive lineman caught a pass that deep down the field. Those are the types of plays fans will be hoping to see from the UFL.