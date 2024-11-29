Officials’ expedited review hurts Chiefs before halftime

The Kansas City Chiefs were hurt before halftime by a call from the officials during their Friday game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Chiefs had the ball with a minute left in the first half leading the Raiders 10-3. They got the ball to midfield on a 34-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins. After that, Patrick Mahomes completed a 1st-and-10 pass to Noah Gray that went for nine yards. But there was a problem.

The officials initially ruled it an incomplete pass, however, they conducted an expedited review. The review determined that Gray had made the catch at the Raiders’ 41-yard line. Gray was said to be down by contact with 14 seconds.

Because of the expedited review, the officials by rule had to run 10 seconds off the clock, which gave the Chiefs the ball with 4 seconds left at the 41. KC spiked the ball and then only had time to attempt a 59-yard field goal, which kick Matthew Wright missed.

Had the pass to Gray been ruled a catch on the field, the Chiefs might have been able to run an additional play before attempting the long field goal. Instead, they ended up missing a 59-yard kick before the half and led 10-3.