Old Ja’Marr Chase video goes viral amid historic rookie season

Ja’Marr Chase should probably start wearing one of those LaVar Ball “I Told You So” hats.

An old video of the Cincinnati Bengals receiver went viral this week amid Chase’s historic rookie season for the team. The video, shared by the official NFL Twitter page, was from Chase’s interview with reporters at the 2021 NFL Draft after he had been selected by the Bengals.

“I’m gonna break every record they got at the Bengals,” he said at the time. “That’s my goal right there. I’m telling you right now. I’m gonna break every record they have. I don’t know how I’m gonna do it, but it’s gonna get done.”

The NFL’s tweet noted that Chase then went on to break the Bengals’ franchise records for most receiving yards in a game (266), most receiving yards in a season (1,455), and most receiving touchdowns by a rookie (13).

Ja'Marr Chase at the 2021 @NFLDraft: "I'm gonna break every record they got at the Bengals." In his first year, @Real10jayy__ set @Bengals franchise records for… ➡️ Receiving yards in a game (266)

➡️ Receiving yards in a season (1,455)

➡️ Receiving TDs by a rookie (13) pic.twitter.com/rrhbGsmZvH — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2022

That elite production is just part of what the 21-year-old Chase has done for Cincinnati this season. He appeared in all 17 regular season contests for the team and provided some of the best viral moments of the year. While he did struggle a bit with drops to start the season, Chase is now peaking at just the right time and will look to keep it going when the Bengals face the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round on Saturday.

Chase obviously has a lot of work to do to surpass Chad Johnson, who is the Bengals’ all-time leader in receptions (751), receiving yards (10,783), as well as receiving touchdowns (66). But with how hard Chase went after some of the records that he already did break, you can bet that catching Johnson is definitely on Chase’s long-term radar.

Photo: Derick E. Hingle-USA Today Sports