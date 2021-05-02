Old Kellen Mond tweet about Minnesota goes viral for awkward reason

The Vikings had their eye on the future when they selected Kellen Mond in the third round of the NFL Draft, but the former Texas A&M star may have some work to do before he can win over the people the Minnesota.

As they often do when athletes find themselves in the spotlight, fans went digging through Mond’s old tweets after the quarterback became the No. 66 overall pick in the draft. One of the tweets, which has since been deleted, was very unfortunate. When Mond was still in high school, he for some reason sent a tweet that said “Minnesota is a awful state.”

Kellen Mond is going to just love the Vikings pic.twitter.com/CoFpLVuZ2J — Old Social Posts (@OldSocialPosts) May 2, 2021

That’s actually pretty funny. It’s unclear why Mond wasn’t fond of Minnesota five years ago, but the irony of him being drafted by the Vikings is great.

We’ve seen quarterbacks come under fire for their old tweets for much more controversial reasons after being drafted. Most people agree that athletes should not be held responsible for things they said during their teenage or adolescent years.

Mond deleted the tweet at some point. Any criticism he faces should be lighthearted in nature, especially given that what he said was hardly anything serious.