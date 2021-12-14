Old Odell Beckham Jr. quote goes viral after positive test

One of Odell Beckham Jr’s old quotes seems to have aged extremely poorly.

A Beckham quote from Oct. 2020 went viral this week. At the time, the star receiver told reporters that he did not believe he could contract COVID-19.

“Not in an arrogant way,” said Beckham, per USA Today Sports. “I don’t think COVID can get to me. I don’t think it’s going to enter this body. I don’t want no parts of it, it don’t want no parts of me. It’s a mutual respect.”

Unfortunately for Beckham, the Los Angeles Rams announced on Tuesday that he was one of nine players they had placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported that Beckham has indeed tested positive for the virus.

The three-time Pro Bowler Beckham did make it a year and some change before his old take got exposed. That is not bad considering how much full-speed action has taken place in the NFL since then.

But the timing is still pretty unfortunate for the Rams, who have shut down their team facilities amid the outbreak. At 9-4, they are in the hunt for both the lead in their division as well as the best record in the NFC. They are scheduled to play the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday.

For Beckham, he was just hitting his stride as a member of the Rams. He caught a touchdown on Monday night against Arizona, which was his third straight game with a score. Now he instead becomes the latest star wideout to go viral for a COVID-related mishap.

Photo: Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former player Odell Beckham, Jr. in attendance before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports