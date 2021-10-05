Jaguars owner critical of Urban Meyer over viral video

The Jacksonville Jaguars may not fire Urban Meyer over the embarrassing video of the coach that went viral, but team owner Shad Khan clearly is not happy with him.

Khan issued a statement on Tuesday in which he described Meyer’s behavior as “inexcusable.” He said Meyer must earn back the trust and respect of the organization and that he is “confident he will deliver.”

Khan’s statement came not long after an anonymous Jaguars player blasted Meyer. The player said Meyer has “zero credibility” in the locker room and ripped him for the way he has handled all of the drama over the past several days.

The original video that featured Meyer went viral over the weekend. It showed a woman rubbing up against the 57-year-old coach, and Meyer appeared to have his arm serving as a barrier between him and the woman. However, another angle that surfaced on Monday was a much worse look for Meyer.

Meyer stayed in Ohio last week after his Jaguars lost to the Cincinnati Bengals to fall to 0-4 on the season. He has been criticized for not traveling back to Jacksonville with the team, though even his wife defended him on Twitter.

A report on Tuesday claimed the Jaguars met behind closed doors this week to discuss the possibility of firing Meyer. Khan’s statement indicates the team is sticking with its first-year coach, at least for now.