Olivia Culpo took action after Christian McCaffrey’s mom claimed they couldn’t afford Super Bowl suite

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey may have been an NFL MVP finalist this season, but his fiancee Olivia Culpo probably just stole a few votes for the McCaffrey family MVP award.

Culpo heeded the call after Christian’s mom Lisa recently revealed that the McCaffrey family couldn’t afford a suite at the Super Bowl. Christian and the 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

Not long after Lisa McCaffrey’s comments attracted attention Friday, Culpo was seen tagged in an Instagram post made by Confirmed360 CEO Matt Ampolsky. The company offers an entertainment concierge service that provides customers access to “the world’s most coveted events” — which apparently includes a Super Bowl LVIII suite.

Ampolsky tagged Culpo in a post showing Lisa McCaffrey’s Super Bowl suite comments and asked the former Ms. Universe to “please correct them.”

#49ers Christian McCaffrey’s fiancée Olivia Culpo has bought a suite at the Super Bowl for Lisa McCaffrey’s birthday! ❤️ This was after rumors circulated that Lisa McCaffrey couldn't afford it. Suites are listed at $2M++ 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eOAhxWGXBA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 2, 2024

Culpo reposted the story on her own Instagram account, where she revealed to Lisa — and the world — that she had secured a suite for the McCaffrey family. The 31-year-old model appeared to team up with Confirmed360 in order to secure the tickets.

“Fake news! Happy Birthday Lisa I bought you a suite,” Culpo said in the post, wherein she also tagged Confirmed360.

Culpo is a millionaire in her own right. But even she probably needed to cut a promotional deal with a ticketing company given the exorbitant suite prices at Super Bowl LVIII.

According to Suite Experience Group, which will provide suites for the event, a Super Bowl suite can cost up to $2.5 million.