Christian McCaffrey’s mom says they can’t afford suite at Super Bowl

The prices of the suites for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas next weekend are so expensive that not even Christian McCaffrey’s family can afford one.

McCaffrey’s mom Lisa addressed the matter during Friday’s episode of her “Your Mom” podcast. Lisa answered fan questions during the show, including one asking about her suite for the Super Bowl. That’s when Lisa revealed that the suites were out of her family’s price range.

“We looked into a suite, and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, money bags over there, nor money bags Olivia (Culpo). So we are not in a suite, I’ll tell you that right now. We did negotiate an area. Part of the problem is I wanted eight tickets together,” McCaffrey said, referencing both her son and her son’s fiancee Olivia Culpo.

“[The suites are] outrageously expensive. They’re stupid expensive. I don’t know if it’s the Taylor Swift factor, if it’s the first one in Vegas factor. There’s so much going on. His best friends can’t afford it,” McCaffrey continued.

Suites for the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium cost in the several hundred thousand dollar range. An owners’ club suite, which comes with 20 tickets, is priced at $2.5 million. You can understand why that might be considered a little too pricey, even for the family of one of the 49ers’ biggest stars.

Christian still had an allotment of tickets he was able to purchase for his family so they’ll be able to attend the game, it just won’t be that suite they’re used to — not unless Culpo is intervening as she says she will.

#49ers Christian McCaffrey’s fiancée Olivia Culpo has bought a suite at the Super Bowl for Lisa McCaffrey’s birthday! ❤️ This was after rumors circulated that Lisa McCaffrey couldn't afford it. Suites are listed at $2M++ 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eOAhxWGXBA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 2, 2024

You can hear Lisa’s comments on her show.

H/T TMZ Sports