NFL makes admission about controversial play in Eagles-Packers game

January 18, 2025
by Grey Papke
Oren Burks hitting Keisean Nixon

The NFL seemingly admitted that Green Bay Packers kick returner Keisean Nixon was right about at least one aspect of a key play that went against him in the NFC Wild Card round.

The league announced Saturday that Eagles linebacker Oren Burks was fined $8,333 for unnecessary roughness on the opening kickoff of last Sunday’s 22-10 Eagles win. The NFL said Burks’ fine was for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Nixon, though no flag was thrown on the play.

Nixon fumbled the kickoff on this play, a call that was controversially upheld on replay review. Nixon told reporters the next day that he felt he had recovered his own fumble, and that the play should have been flagged for the helmet-to-helmet hit.

The NFL will not say so explicitly, but the fine indicates that Nixon’s comment on the penalty was correct. Had a flag been thrown, it would have nullified a game-changing play that led to an Eagles touchdown. The result might not have changed, but it certainly isn’t something the NFL would like to be discussing.