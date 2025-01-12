Did refs botch fumble recovery call in Packers-Eagles game?

The Green Bay Packers fumbled the opening kickoff in their Wild Card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but it appears the wrong team may have been awarded possession.

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon took a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit from Eagles linebacker Oren Burks while returning the opening kick at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The ball came loose, and Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. eventually emerged from the pile with it.

The question is whether Nixon got the ball back first. Replays appeared to show that Nixon reached out and pulled the ball into his body while on the ground. He may have then had it wrestled away after recovering it.

You can see another angle:

The Packers fumble the ball on the kickoff 👀 pic.twitter.com/M4ZAwWA5BA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 12, 2025

The call on the field was that the Eagles recovered. The play was automatically reviewed since it was a turnover, but it stood as called. Though it seemed like Nixon got the ball back, the officials felt there was not enough evidence that he had clearly recovered before Trotter came away with it.

The Eagles scored a touchdown three plays later, so the turnover had a major impact early in the game.