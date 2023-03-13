Chiefs make big Orlando Brown free agency decision

The Kansas City Chiefs made a significant decision regarding the future of their offensive line, specifically veteran free agent Orlando Brown.

The Chiefs agreed to terms with former Jacksonville tackle Jawaan Taylor on a four-year, $80 million contract, according to multiple reports. Taylor is expected to play left tackle for the Chiefs, which essentially means they will not be bringing Brown back.

The #Chiefs are moving on from Orlando Brown. https://t.co/IZYsXiKcDR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Brown made his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl last season, but appears to have priced himself out of the Chiefs’ plans after two seasons in Kansas City. Reports from last offseason suggested there was a huge distance between the two sides in contract talks, and that does not appear to have changed over the past season.

The Chiefs traded a first-round pick to land Brown two years ago and he did not disappoint for them. Ultimately, however, money made the difference here, and the organization simply chose to move on and land a capable replacement.