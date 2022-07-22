Chiefs reportedly frustrated with 1 Pro Bowl player

The Kansas City Chiefs are apparently feeling quite frustrated with a key member of their offense, with issues stemming from failed contract negotiations over the offseason.

Chiefs offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. is the source of frustration within the organization, according to NFL Network’s Jeffri Chadiha. One source within the organization even said the Chiefs feel Brown is not the player they thought they were trading for when acquiring him from the Baltimore Ravens.

“There was frustration and there was disappointment,” Chadiha said, via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. “They really like Orlando Brown Jr., they love having him be a part of this team, but the money he was asking for was too high for them. They feel like they don’t want to not have stability at left tackle here, but they also don’t want to pay top-of-the-market money for a player that they don’t think is the best player at his position in the NFL.

“One front office person said, ‘This isn’t the same guy that we traded for.’ The feeling there is that when they got him from Baltimore is that he was going to be a team player and work with them on a team-friendly type of deal. That was not the case. Right now we’re looking at a situation where Orlando Brown probably won’t be there for training camp and may not be there for Week 1.”

The Chiefs traded for Brown a year ago and got a Pro Bowl lineman, so he did not disappoint on the field. The issue seems to be that the Chiefs believed Brown would work with them on a more team-friendly pact. When the two sides negotiated, Brown apparently wanted more long-term security, and talks fell apart.

The Chiefs had used their franchise tag on Brown, though the offensive lineman has yet to sign it. He would be owed $16.7 million over the course of the season if he did so.