Packers sent awesome letter to fan who jokingly applied for DC job

Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy clearly has a great sense of humor.

A Packers fan on Sunday shared a hand-written note that he says his cousin received after jokingly applying for the Packers’ defensive coordinator job this offseason. The note was from Murphy, who played along and said the team was impressed by the applicant’s fantasy football experience. Murphy then joked that the fan would be a perfect fit to join the rival Chicago Bears’ coaching staff.

“Bill, Thanks so much for your cover letter and resume regarding our Defensive Coordinator position. While your fantasy football experience is impressive, I regret to inform you that we have decided to go in a different direction. I hear the Bears have an opening — you look to be a perfect fit for them. Thanks again. Sincerely — Mark,” the letter read.

Murphy obviously got a kick out of the fan’s application. A lot of executives probably would have thrown it in the trash and viewed it as a waste of time, but Murphy decided to give the fan an awesome souvenir instead.

The Packers moved on from former defensive coordinator Joe Barry this offseason. They then surprised some people with the replacement they hired, but their new DC seems just a tad more qualified than the fantasy football manager. You can’t blame a guy for trying, though, and Murphy must have respected the hustle.