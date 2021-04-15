Packers passed on big addition due to Aaron Rodgers contract?

The Green Bay Packers have had a quiet offseason, but there’s some question over who’s to blame for that.

The Packers have limited themselves mostly to re-signing current players, including running back Aaron Jones. They have not made any major additions, though quarterback Aaron Rodgers might want them to.

NFL reporter Tyler Dunne said recently that he had heard talk that the Packers would have been willing to make the sort of big addition Rodgers would like. However, Rodgers’ refusal to restructure his contract has left them stuck, and they are instead facing the narrative that they are not trying hard enough to appease the quarterback.

“One other thing I heard: The Packers would've been able/open to pursuing a big name this offseason to win a title if Rodgers would've been open to reworking his contract in that manner. Instead, the dominant narrative is that they aren't doing enough for him.” — @TyDunne — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) April 15, 2021

This is in line with another report we heard recently. The organization definitely appears to be somewhat frustrated with the narrative that they’re the ones not doing enough when they can’t get Rodgers to give up enough money to allow the team to spend.

Rodgers has his own reasons for standing firm on his contract, as do the Packers. A restructure likely locks Green Bay into keeping Rodgers into 2022. Rodgers knows that, and he sees the team’s refusal to do so as an admission that they’re not prepared to tie themselves to him beyond 2021. That’s why he’s been dropping quotes like this one, and it’s created an awkward standoff between the two sides that seems destined to end with the status quo prevailing into the regular season.