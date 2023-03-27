Packers GM responds to 1 accusation from Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are not terribly interested in going scorched earth with Aaron Rodgers halfway out the door, but general manager Brian Gutekunst did respond to one accusation Rodgers has made.

Rodgers memorably trashed the Packers in an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” in which he confirmed his intent was to play for the New York Jets. The quarterback accused the Packers of essentially pushing him out the door, claiming that Gutekunst said the Packers wanted him back, only for things to change during his four-day darkness retreat. Rodgers said he wished the Packers would have simply told him at the beginning of the offseason that they were ready to move on.

Gutekunst responded to that narrative on Monday, claiming that the Packers tried “many times” to have conversations with Rodgers about possibly returning. Gutekunst said those efforts were unsuccessful, and ultimately, the team simply had to make a decision, which apparently prompted Rodgers’ agent to ask for a trade to New York.

Someone is not quite being entirely honest here. On one hand, there were several reports even before the darkness retreat that the Packers were ready to move on from their quarterback. On the other hand, the Packers essentially gave Rodgers over a month to make a decision about his future, and seemed to be prepared for any potential outcome.

At this point, the well is poisoned between Rodgers and the Packers. A trade to the Jets still seems inevitable, and that outcome is ultimately in the hands of those two franchises.