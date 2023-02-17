 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, February 17, 2023

Report: Packers prepared to move on from Aaron Rodgers

February 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Aaron Rodgers in a helmet

Nov 13, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during warmups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers may not be sure about playing in 2023, but the Green Bay Packers seem to have made up their minds about him.

Longtime Packers writer Bob McGinn told Tyler Dunne on the “Go Long Pod” that the Packers have all but moved on from Rodgers, and are ready to start Jordan Love going forward. McGinn notes that the Packers have great confidence in Love’s ability to lead and are not afraid of moving on with him under center.

McGinn went as far as to say that the Packers are “disgusted” with Rodgers and believes that the veteran would back up Love if he were to somehow return.

There have been a lot of rumblings that the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers, and this is the most strongly-worded of them yet. The veteran had a poor season in 2022, and with Love potentially considering his future if he does not get a starting opportunity soon, that might push Green Bay further in that direction.

Rodgers has been linked to a trade since the start of the offseason. The 39-year-old is coming off a season that saw him throw for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and is still considering whether he wants to play next season.

Article Tags

Aaron RodgersGreen Bay PackersJordan Love
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus