Report: Packers prepared to move on from Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers may not be sure about playing in 2023, but the Green Bay Packers seem to have made up their minds about him.

Longtime Packers writer Bob McGinn told Tyler Dunne on the “Go Long Pod” that the Packers have all but moved on from Rodgers, and are ready to start Jordan Love going forward. McGinn notes that the Packers have great confidence in Love’s ability to lead and are not afraid of moving on with him under center.

McGinn went as far as to say that the Packers are “disgusted” with Rodgers and believes that the veteran would back up Love if he were to somehow return.

“They’re disgusted with him and they’re done with him and they’re moving on.”@BobMcGinn on the #Packers situation with Aaron Rodgers. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 17, 2023

There have been a lot of rumblings that the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers, and this is the most strongly-worded of them yet. The veteran had a poor season in 2022, and with Love potentially considering his future if he does not get a starting opportunity soon, that might push Green Bay further in that direction.

Rodgers has been linked to a trade since the start of the offseason. The 39-year-old is coming off a season that saw him throw for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and is still considering whether he wants to play next season.