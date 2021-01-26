Packers’ CEO addresses Aaron Rodgers’ future with team

Aaron Rodgers cast doubt on his future with the Green Bay Packers with some remarks he made following Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the team’s brass is not yet thinking about life without its star quarterback.

During an appearance on “The 5th Quarter Show” on WNFL in Green Bay on Monday, Packers CEO Mark Murphy had a very blunt response when asked about Rodgers’ future in Green Bay. He said the two-time NFL MVP is not going anywhere.

“We’re not idiots. Aaron Rodgers will be back, he’s our leader,” Murphy said, via WNFL’s Mark Daniels.

Of course, no one really thought any split between Rodgers and the Packers would be mutual. Although Green Bay traded up to draft Jordan Love in the first round last year, Rodgers is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions. His 121.5 passer rating was the second-highest mark in NFL history behind his own 122.5 in 2011.

In the rare event that Rodgers leaves the Packers, it will almost certainly because he wants out. He’s under contract with the Packers for three more seasons, but there’s a way he could force Green Bay’s hand.

For what it’s worth, one Packers legend does not envision Rodgers in another uniform next season.