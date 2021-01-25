Here’s how Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers made some comments during his press conference after the NFC Championship Game that have Packers fans feeling uneasy. If the star quarterback decides he wants out of Green Bay, he just might get his wish.

Rodgers is under contract with the Packers for three more seasons. Despite that, he would not commit to remaining with the team in 2021 following Sunday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 37-year-old called his future in Green Bay “uncertain.”

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on “Get Up!” Monday morning, there is a scenario where Rodgers could force his way out of Green Bay. That would involve threatening to retire if he is not traded. Schefter speculated that Rodgers might want to play for a team like the Los Angeles Rams.

“They control him for three more seasons unless Aaron Rodgers says, ‘I’m not gonna play there anymore. I’m gonna retire. I’m gonna do rogue here and force my way out of there, and I want to be traded.’ … People think the Packers control him when, in fact, Aaron Rodgers can flip it rather quickly,” Schefter explained.

You can hear Schefer’s full remarks below:

Aaron Rodgers’ future is not as much in the Packers’ hands as much as some think, even if he is contractually tied to Green Bay for the next three seasons. It’s just the opposite – Rodgers controls his own future, if he wants and if he is willing. pic.twitter.com/5dzMeID7Ao — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2021

All of this remains unlikely, but Rodgers could have easily said he will be back next season. There’s a reason he didn’t. Perhaps he was simply upset because the loss was so fresh. Or, maybe he saw what happened with Tom Brady and is starting to think about the potential of playing elsewhere.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur may have blown Sunday’s game with one of the worst decisions you will ever see. Rodgers said he understood the thought process behind it but that it wasn’t his decision. You have to wonder if he lost some confidence in his head coach after that.