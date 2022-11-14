Packers making 1 big change for Week 11

The Green Bay Packers will be making a big change for their Thursday night game in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed on Monday that the team is making a change at punt returner. Though LaFleur did not say who would return punts, he said Amari Rodgers had lost the job.

Matt LaFleur confirmed today that the Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers on punt returns. He didn’t say who would replace him — they’re still “working through it” —, but after sleeping on it, they’ll try another option Thursday night. — zach jacobson (@itszacharyj) November 14, 2022

Rodgers has fumbled the ball on five punt returns this season, losing two. One of the lost fumbles came in the team’s 31-28 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

The Packers aren’t saying yet who will replace Amari Rodgers as the punt returner, but Keisean Nixon filled in on Sunday night and could have the inside track for the job.

Rodgers was a third-round pick by the Packers out of Clemson last year. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t seemed to be too fond of him.