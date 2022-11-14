 Skip to main content
Packers making 1 big change for Week 11

November 14, 2022
by Larry Brown
Matt LaFleur stands on the sideline

Head coach Matt LaFleur during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis. via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Green Bay Packers will be making a big change for their Thursday night game in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed on Monday that the team is making a change at punt returner. Though LaFleur did not say who would return punts, he said Amari Rodgers had lost the job.

Rodgers has fumbled the ball on five punt returns this season, losing two. One of the lost fumbles came in the team’s 31-28 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

The Packers aren’t saying yet who will replace Amari Rodgers as the punt returner, but Keisean Nixon filled in on Sunday night and could have the inside track for the job.

Rodgers was a third-round pick by the Packers out of Clemson last year. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t seemed to be too fond of him.

