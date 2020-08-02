Packers coach envisions Aaron Rodgers with team ‘for a really long time’

The Green Bay Packers left many scratching their heads when they drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round this year, but head coach Matt LaFleur continues to insist the decision says nothing about Aaron Rodgers’ future with the franchise.

During a conference call with reporters on Sunday, LaFleur said twice that he expects to be working with Rodgers “for a really long time.”

LaFleur on Rodgers: “Right now, most importantly, Aaron’s our quarterback and I see him here for a really long time. However long that is, I don’t think anybody knows. Nothing’s guaranteed in this league. But I feel so lucky to be able to work with him on a daily basis.” pic.twitter.com/JTsp4SdmZM — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 2, 2020

Rodgers will turn 37 before the end of the upcoming season, so he is certainly on the back nine of his career. However, other quarterbacks like Tom Brady Drew Brees have continued to play at a high level into their 40s, so Rodgers isn’t close to done if he follows the same timeline.

One reporter speculated after the draft that LaFleur may have been trying to send Rodgers a message when the Packers selected Love, but it doesn’t sound like the coach was responsible for the pick. LaFleur said back in May that his relationship with Rodgers is in a very good place.

Teams typically don’t use a first-round pick on a quarterback they envision as a backup for very long, so perhaps the Packers are protecting themselves because Rodgers has suffered so many injuries in recent years. Whatever the case, one franchise legend believes the team’s decision to draft Love will ultimately lead to Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay.