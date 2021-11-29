Davante Adams had funny zinger for Odell Beckham Jr.

Prior to signing with the Los Angeles Rams earlier this year, Odell Beckham Jr. was serious about potentially joining the Green Bay Packers. That didn’t happen and on Sunday, OBJ went up against the Packers and fellow wide receiver Davante Adams.

In the end, Green Bay held onto a 36-28 victory. That sent Los Angeles to 7-4 on the season and 0-3 since Beckham arrived.

But struggling at Lambeau Field is nothing new for Beckham. During his last trip there — a 2016 wild-card game as a member of the New York Giants — OBJ came up small. The Giants were ousted from the playoffs and in a moment of frustration, Beckham put his fist through a locker-room wall.

Despite being sent home with another loss on Sunday, Beckham, who hauled in five receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown, was much more subdued this time around. But that didn’t stop Davante Adams from poking a little fun at him.

Following the game, Adams sent his jersey to the Rams’ locker-room for Beckham with one simple message: No more drywall damage, please.

Davante Adams said he sent his jersey to the Rams locker room postgame for Odell Beckham Jr. “I told him just don’t put a hole in the wall this time.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 29, 2021

That jab from Adams came in the aftermath of another haymaker he took at Beckham just days earlier.

“We did talk two days ago, he said he needed a jersey after the game. I told him ‘go get a Cooper Kupp jersey’ since that’s obviously his guy and that’s who he wanted to be with,” Adams told Michael Irvin, referencing OBJ’s decision to sign with the Rams over the Packers.

In the end, it was all in good fun. More fun for Adams than Beckham, but fun for both nonetheless.

“That’s my guy, man. I love Odell. I think he would’ve been a great fit here but I wish nothing but the best for him,” Adams said.