Packers player pays Jordan Love a big compliment

Aaron Rodgers has had a rough first half of the season by his own lofty standards, and one Green Bay Packers player just so happens to feel that there is a quarterback waiting behind the NFL MVP who is worthy of being a starter in the NFL.

Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and safety Dallin Leavitt were guests on the local Green Bay show “Clubhouse Live” this week. They were asked about backup quarterback Jordan Love, and both had extremely high praise for their teammate. Leavitt spoke about how great of a job Love does helping the Packers’ defense prepare in practice. Campbell took things a step further.

“He’s a starting quarterback,” Campbell said. “He’s better than a lot of quarterbacks — a lot of starting quarterbacks.”

Campbell was in no way saying that Love is better than Rodgers. The timing is just not ideal. Rodgers threw three interceptions in Sunday’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Two of them came at the goal line. He now has seven interceptions on the season, which is already his highest mark since 2016.

No one would argue that Rodgers should be benched for Love, and the Packers are not going to make that move. Still, there is a reason Green Bay drafted the former Utah State star in the first round. If Love is playing as well in practice as his teammates say, that is a positive sign for the future.