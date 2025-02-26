Report: Packers have discussed trading 1 star player

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly open to trading one of their best players this offseason.

The Packers have had trade conversations surrounding veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Wednesday. Rapoport says Green Bay is open to moving on from Alexander “for the right price.”

Alexander has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL when healthy, but he has had trouble staying on the field over the past few years. The 28-year-old appeared in just seven games this past season due to a knee injury that plagued him throughout most of the year.

Alexander also missed 10 games in 2023 because of injuries. In total, he has been sidelined for 31 games dating back to 2021.

It is unclear what the trade market for Alexander would look like because of his injury history. The former Louisville star made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2022, which are the last two seasons in which he appeared in 15 or more games.

Alexander finished with 16 tackles and 2 interceptions in seven games last season.