Packers make surprising move with Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers have made a surprising decision regarding the status of cornerback Jaire Alexander for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Alexander will be inactive for the Packers once again on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pelissero added that while Alexander was a full participant in practice during the week, the Packers felt he simply did not look like himself and chose to hold him back for another week.

Sources: #Packers CB Jaire Alexander will be inactive tonight against the #Saints. He’s played just 10 snaps since October with what the team has called a knee injury. He was listed as a full participant this week in practice. But he’s not himself. They’ll reevaluate next week. pic.twitter.com/y6R67EP5yN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2024

This is not necessarily cause for concern, but it does come as a surprise given Alexander’s practice status, as there seemed to be real optimism that he would be back for this game. The standout cornerback has been dealing with a torn PCL in his knee, which he re-injured earlier in the season. Obviously, the team does not want to risk anything like that happening again.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Alexander has only played in 14 games since the start of the 2023 season due to various injuries. The knee problem has limited him to seven appearances in 2024, including just 10 snaps since Week 8.