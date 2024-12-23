 Skip to main content
Packers make surprising move with Jaire Alexander

December 23, 2024
by Grey Papke
Green Bay PackersJaire Alexander
Jaire Alexander before a game

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) walks off the field during training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.

The Green Bay Packers have made a surprising decision regarding the status of cornerback Jaire Alexander for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Alexander will be inactive for the Packers once again on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pelissero added that while Alexander was a full participant in practice during the week, the Packers felt he simply did not look like himself and chose to hold him back for another week.

This is not necessarily cause for concern, but it does come as a surprise given Alexander’s practice status, as there seemed to be real optimism that he would be back for this game. The standout cornerback has been dealing with a torn PCL in his knee, which he re-injured earlier in the season. Obviously, the team does not want to risk anything like that happening again.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Alexander has only played in 14 games since the start of the 2023 season due to various injuries. The knee problem has limited him to seven appearances in 2024, including just 10 snaps since Week 8.

