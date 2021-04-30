Packers GM Brian Gutekunst insists Aaron Rodgers will not be traded

Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is digging in on Aaron Rodgers.

Gutekunst spoke with reporters after the first round of the NFL Draft was completed on Thursday night. He was asked about Rodgers following reports that the quarterback doesn’t want to play for Green Bay anymore.

“We’re not going to trade Aaron,” Gutekunst said.

He also upped the stakes.

“I do think he’ll play for us again,” Gutekunst said.

Either Gutekunst is in denial, believes he can do what the Seahawks did with Russell Wilson, or he’s lying. Maybe he really thinks he can outlast Rodgers here. Good luck. The 37-year-old might even consider retirement before returning to the Packers if he really doesn’t want to play for them.

For now, we know the Packers are not letting teams make trade offers for the reigning NFL MVP. And here’s an explanation of what reportedly occurred in contract talks between the sides.