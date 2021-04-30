John Lynch shares what Packers told him about Aaron Rodgers trade

The San Francisco 49ers have a new quarterback, but it’s not Aaron Rodgers.

The Niners on Thursday selected Trey Lance No. 3 overall in the draft. The same day they also called the Green Bay Packers to inquire about Rodgers’ status.

49ers GM John Lynch confirmed they reached out to Green Bay. Lynch says the Packers ended the conversation quickly because they had no interest in trading Rodgers.

That matches what was reported earlier in the day.

There was also a rumor on Thursday that the Niners made a massive trade offer for Rodgers. It sounds like it never even got to that point.

Rodgers reportedly is not going to play for the Packers again. Green Bay doesn’t sound like they have any interest in trading him. Either the Packers’ stance will soften, or maybe Rodgers would walk away from football.