Packers GM responds to Clay Matthews speculation

If Aaron Rodgers and some of his Green Bay Packers teammates want the team to bring back Clay Matthews, they are going to have to do a bit more convincing.

Rodgers and several of his veteran teammates suggested on social media that they want to see the Packers bring Matthews back. When asked about the possibility, general manager Brian Gutekunst essentially said it has not been discussed.

I have no idea what Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb were doing with their IG posts about bringing back Clay Matthews the other day, but GM Brian Gutekunst said: "We've had no discussions about that." — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 15, 2021

It’s worth noting that, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers and his teammates are completely serious about wanting Matthews back on the team. Similarly, Matthews is believed to be interested if the Packers do call.

For the Packers, it’s not that easy. Even if they believe the 35-year-old Matthews can still play, putting him on the roster would take a spot from someone else who’s likely already in camp. While Green Bay was content to give in to Rodgers’ demands once, it might be a stretch for them to do it twice.