Packers GM addresses trade rumors surrounding Pro Bowl player

Rumors have been swirling this week that the Green Bay Packers could trade David Bakhtiari, but general manager Brian Gutekunst says the offensive lineman is not going anywhere.

There has been a lot of talk during training camp about the New York Jets’ offensive line looking suspect. That led to some rumblings that they might try to acquire Bakhtiari, who is very close friends with Aaron Rodgers. A recent Instagram post from Rodgers further fueled the speculation.

On Friday, Gutekunst told reporters that the Bakhtiari rumors can be put to rest.

“First of all, we’re not going to trade David,” Gutekunst said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “So let’s just get that out of the way because I know there’s been a little bit of chatter about that, and it’s not going to happen.”

As Demovsky notes, the Packers restructured Bakhtiari’s contract this offseason by converting a signficant portion of his compensation to a signing bonus, which he received back in March. The three-time Pro Bowl tackle now has a base salary of just $1.2 million with up to $700,000 more in weekly roster bonuses owed to him this season. The Packers have no motivation to trade him, and they believe he can still play at an elite level even after undergoing four knee surgeries since tearing his ACL in December 2020.

The Packers do not want to help the Jets, as a worse finish for New York means a higher draft pick for Green Bay. They also want to make sure Jordan Love is well protected in his first full season as a starter. Trading Bakhtiari would make little sense for them.