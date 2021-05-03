Packers GM responds to report that Aaron Rodgers wants him fired

It seems like there are several reasons Aaron Rodgers is frustrated with the Green Bay Packers, but apparently the job Brian Gutekunst has done as general manager of the team is at the top of his list. Despite that, Gutekunst is not giving up on trying to salvage the relationship.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported over the weekend that Rodgers wants Gutekunst fired and is “adamant” that he will not return to the Packers with the GM still in charge. Peter King of NBC Sports asked Gutekunst about that report on Sunday.

“(You) never want to see those things or read those things,” Gutekunst said. “He’s never said that to me and he never said that publicly … At the same time, I’m a lifelong scout, and we work all year for (the NFL Draft). We couldn’t let this distract us from the task at hand.”

Gutekunst was also asked if he believes the relationship between Rodgers and the Packers is tarnished beyond repair.

“No, I don’t think so at all. That’s my opinion and that’s the organization’s opinion,” Gutekunst said. “We want Aaron to be our quarterback. We’re pretty resolute with that … We want to leave every avenue open for that to happen.”

The Packers insist they are not going to trade Rodgers even as rumors swirl that the 37-year-old is willing to retire if he doesn’t get his way. A lot could change in the next few months, but Rodgers’ discontent has been brewing for quite some time.

Obviously, Rodgers was not happy that the Packers traded up to draft quarterback Jordan Love last year. He has admitted as much, and the biggest issue seems to be that the plans were not communicated to him ahead of time. The same was true when the Packers made some significant changes three years ago.

Rodgers did briefly speak to NBC’s Mike Tirico about the drama in Green Bay. You can read what he had to say here.