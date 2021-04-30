Packers GM shares his regret with Aaron Rodgers last year

The Green Bay Packers have made it clear that they have no intention of trading Aaron Rodgers, but general manager Brian Gutekunst admitted on Sunday that he understands why the star quarterback might be frustrated.

Gutekunst spoke with reporters following the first round of the NFL Draft. He emphatically stated that the Packers are not going to trade Rodgers and said he believes the 37-year-old will play for the team again. However, the GM did make a surprising admission when he expressed regret over the way last year’s draft was handled.

“Some of the communication issues, we could’ve done better. No doubt about it,” Gutekunst said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

That, obviously, is a reference to the Packers trading up in the first round last year to select quarterback Jordan Love. Rodgers has said he was not pleased about the pick, but he was most bothered by the fact that he was given no indication that the Packers were going in that direction. By acknowledging that, Gutekunst is essentially offering an apology to the three-time MVP.

Rodgers and the Packers have also been at odds over the quarterback’s contract this offseason. You can read an explanation of what has reportedly occurred with those negotiations here.

There have been rumblings that Rodgers could pursue another career if the Packers don’t trade him, but we wouldn’t count on that happening.