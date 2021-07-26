Packers GM provides update on Aaron Rodgers situation

The Green Bay Packers held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Monday, and naturally the biggest topic on everyone’s mind was whether Aaron Rodgers will play for the team in 2021. General manager Brian Gutekunst says he remains optimistic that a solution can be reached.

Gutekunst drew his biggest cheer of the day from the crowd when he said he is looking forward to Rodgers “continuing his Hall of Fame career” in Green Bay and winning another MVP award with the Packers. He then assured shareholders the team’s brass has been “working tirelessly” to resolve the issues with Rodgers.

“We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representatives to resolve the issues he raised this offseason and we remain hopeful for a positive resolution,” Gutekunst said, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Packers president Mark Murphy echoed Gutekunst’s comments. He also admitted that this has been a challenging offseason.

“We want Aaron back. We’re committed to (Rodgers) for 2021 and beyond,” Murphy said, via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “He’s our leader and we look forward to winning another Super Bowl with him.”

Gutekunst and Murphy basically told the shareholders what they wanted to hear. Whether or not they can deliver remains to be seen.

Rodgers is unlikely to be traded at this point in the offseason. The best outcome for both sides may be to agree to make one more run at a Super Bowl before parting ways next offseason. Though, a report this week claimed there is one way the Packers could satisfy Rodgers financially.

Even if the Packers were willing to part with Rodgers this summer, they may get less interest in the 37-year-old than expected. One team that has been repeatedly linked to Rodgers is said to be wary about acquiring him now.